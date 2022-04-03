Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day moving average is $373.32.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

