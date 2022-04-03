Stellar One Day Trading Volume Hits $290.70 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $290.70 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00247990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00211941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00035048 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.07 or 0.07535410 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,970 coins and its circulating supply is 24,722,220,139 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.