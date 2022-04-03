Stellar Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and $261.46 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00248853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00209923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,970 coins and its circulating supply is 24,722,219,727 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

