Step Finance Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $806,036.00 and $7.70 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

