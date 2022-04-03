stETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.83 or 0.07481177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,542.02 or 1.00087931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046701 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

