Stox (STX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $411,769.25

Stox (STX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Stox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a total market cap of $411,769.25 and $17,045.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stox has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stox alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00292510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00108300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Stox Coin Profile

Stox (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,697,423 coins and its circulating supply is 50,303,031 coins. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.