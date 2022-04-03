Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0869 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Streamr has a market cap of $66.66 million and $14.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

