Super Zero Protocol Price Up 54.2% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $2.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.89 or 0.07524998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00100817 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 623,737,279 coins and its circulating supply is 349,387,539 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

