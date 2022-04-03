SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.29 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $350.53 million and $28.29 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004363 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.