SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $3,873.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,146,039 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

