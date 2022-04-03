sUSD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.27 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. sUSD has a market cap of $143.32 million and $7.27 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00108797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 143,340,674 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.