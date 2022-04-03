SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 21% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $556.06 million and approximately $307.02 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.37 or 0.00009456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 241,359,569 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

