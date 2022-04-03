Swapcoinz Market Cap Hits $3.24 Million (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

