Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

SWDBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

