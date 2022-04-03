Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $7.48 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $470,903.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 526,328,724 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

