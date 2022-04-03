Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWCH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

SWCH stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.70. Switch has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,364,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 392,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

