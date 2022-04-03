Swop Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,518.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Swop has a market cap of $12.37 million and $18,518.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00012560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.79 or 0.07530373 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,221.06 or 0.99851660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,157,251 coins and its circulating supply is 2,127,489 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

