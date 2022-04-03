Syscoin Price Reaches $0.66 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $417.28 million and $10.27 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00274376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,584,620 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

