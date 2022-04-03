Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $102.79. 12,085,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

