Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

