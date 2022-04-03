Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Market Cap Hits $356,109.98

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $356,109.98 and $103,128.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.23 or 0.07597481 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.78 or 0.99735394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars.

