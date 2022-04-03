Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $484.25 million and $4.05 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00108577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,323,582,611 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.