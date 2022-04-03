Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $28.41 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $65.79 million and $18.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $28.41 or 0.00061344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,060 coins and its circulating supply is 2,315,349 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

