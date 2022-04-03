Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telos by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.50 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Telos has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

