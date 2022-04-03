Telos (TLOS) Price Up 14.9% This Week

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Telos has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Telos has a market cap of $252.50 million and $5.62 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

