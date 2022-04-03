Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $112.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00208470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00420977 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

