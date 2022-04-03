Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Temenos stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Temenos has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

