Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEG. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. The firm has a market cap of £181.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.59. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.73).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.