Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Terex reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 82.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Terex by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Terex by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,017,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 818,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

