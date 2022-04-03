Terracoin Price Tops $0.0222 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $508,740.84 and approximately $75.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,215.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.00811897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00212799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00023264 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

