Terracoin Trading 41.7% Higher Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Terracoin has a market cap of $519,868.84 and approximately $281.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,976.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00819631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00215074 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

