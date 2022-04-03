TerraUSD (UST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $319.65 Million

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion and approximately $319.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006859 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 16,556,940,245 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.