Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.33 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $82.33 billion and $73.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,515,592,205 coins and its circulating supply is 82,301,930,534 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

