Tezos Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $231.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00249036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 911,464,593 coins and its circulating supply is 889,778,606 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

