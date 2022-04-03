The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will report $472.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the lowest is $456.36 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $481.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,010,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,627 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAN opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

