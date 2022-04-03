The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report $480.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.15 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $280.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $33.27 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -221.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

