The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after acquiring an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.