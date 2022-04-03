The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

