The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.40 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.