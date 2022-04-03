The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

