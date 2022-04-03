The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:RTL)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
Shares of RTL stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
