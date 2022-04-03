The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The firm has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

