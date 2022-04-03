The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.