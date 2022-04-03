THEKEY Price Hits $0.0002 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $39,913.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

