Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $1.13 Billion

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $30.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00210567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00035356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00419301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

