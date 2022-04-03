Thisoption Reaches Market Capitalization of $369,580.97 (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $369,580.97 and approximately $47.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

