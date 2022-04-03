THORChain (RUNE) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $11.19 or 0.00024113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $148.25 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

