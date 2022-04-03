Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1.12 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.26 or 0.07587844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,044.32 or 1.00186631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

