Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012828 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00244976 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.