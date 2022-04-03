TigerCash Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $452,488.18 and $2.33 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

